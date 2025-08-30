Latest shooting in the Bronx leaves three men wounded, suspects at large

Detectives in the Bronx are searching for the suspects behind yet another shooting in the borough on Friday night that left three men wounded.

Police said the gunfire erupted in front of 2540 Marion Ave. near East Fordham Road in Fordham just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired at the location. According to WABC-TV, the shooting appeared to have occurred during a candlelight vigil near a church.

Upon arriving at the scene, cops located two shooting victims: a 17-year-old man shot in the thigh and ankle, and a 20-year-old man shot in the right knee. EMS took both of them to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment; they were listed in stable condition.

During the investigation, police found a third victim: a 28-year-old man who suffered a graze wound to the back of his head. EMS treated him at the scene for the flesh wound.

So far, no arrests have been made in the active and ongoing investigation, police sources said.

Friday night’s shooting occurred just a day after Mayor Eric Adams announced an increase in police and violence interruptor presence around the borough following a recent rash of shootings, several of which were deadly.

The 52nd Precinct, where Friday’s shooting occurred, has seen a year-to-date decline in shootings; through Aug. 24, the NYPD reported 10 shootings in the command, down 37.5% from the 16 reported at the same point in 2024.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspects’ involved can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.