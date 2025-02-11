Two people shot at Brooklyn home in possible murder-suicide attempt: cops

Brooklyn cops found two people shot and critically wounded outside a home on Tuesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide attempt, law enforcement sources said.

Brooklyn cops found two people shot and critically wounded outside a home on Tuesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide attempt, law enforcement sources said.

The horrific incident unfolded outside a home on the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue in Bushwick at about 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, police reported.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found two people at the location — a 41-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both of whom had suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

Sources familiar with the case said the incident is believed to be an attempted murder-suicide, though the relationship between both individuals was not yet known.

EMS rushed the 41-year-old man to Woodhull Hospital and the 32-year-old woman to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. Both are listed in critical condition, police reported.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, cops said. The investigation remains ongoing.