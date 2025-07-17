Quantcast
Brooklyn

Police investigating shots that rang out in Brooklyn

By Posted on
Detectives investigate shot fired at DeKalb Avenue and Bedford Avenue.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The NYPD is investigating a shots-fired situation that occurred in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

At around 7 p.m. on July 16, it was reported to police that shots were fired near Bedford Avenue and DeKalb Avenue. After responding to the scene, officers from the 79th Precinct found that a car parked near 543 DeKalb Ave. was hit in the hood and windshield with bullets.

There were no reported victims, and the NYPD was unable to find any victims after canvassing local hospitals.

Anyone with information regarding this situation can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
