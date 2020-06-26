Six suspects sought for attacking two men on a Brooklyn street: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a group of suspects who attacked two people in Brooklyn last week.

According to police, at 2:10 a.m. on June 21, two men, aged 45 and 41 years old, were outside of a residence on Hancock Street near Wilson Avenue when they were approached by six unknown individuals, who asked them for a beer. The suspects then proceeded to assault the victims, hitting the 45-year-old victim in the head with a metal chair and hitting the 41-year-old man with a metal rod.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victims were taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition for non-life-threatening injuries.

On June 25, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspects:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of any of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.