Straphanger stabbed multiple times aboard Bronx train: cops

Transit police are investigating a stabbing on board a Bronx subway train Tuesday night that left a man seriously injured.

According to police sources, the incident took place at around 10:42 p.m. on Sept. 30 on a northbound 4 train at the 149 Street-Grand Concourse station.

While authorities did not give a motive for the attack, they say a male suspect attacked the victim, a 26-year-old man, as the train pulled into the station. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen.

Following the assault, the perpetrator — who police described as a man standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wearing a black shirt — exited the train and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.