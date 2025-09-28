Subway creeps in Manhattan sought for groping women on board trains

Transit detectives in Manhattan are looking for two subway creeps who attacked women as they rode trains earlier this month.

The most recent incident occurred just before 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 20 on board an E train at the World Trade Center station in Lower Manhattan.

Police said the perverted suspect approached a 24-year-old woman who fell asleep on the train and grabbed her breasts over her clothing.

Following the incident, authorities said, the creep fled the train in an unknown direction. The woman reported the attack to the 1st Precinct and Transit District 2.

The NYPD released images of the suspect on Saturday night. Police described him as a man with a dark complexion and a medium build, standing 6 feet tall and wearing a baseball cap, a black jacket with white stripes, black pants and white sneakers. He also carried a black backpack with him.

Also on Saturday, police released images of a second subway creep who groped a woman’s buttocks on the 6 train on the Upper East Side.

Law enforcement sources said the perpetrator walked up to the woman on board a Bronx-bound 6 train at 6:05 p.m. on Sept. 11 and grabbed her rear end.

After feeling her up, the suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen at the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 68th Street.

The victim reported the incident to the 19th Precinct and Transit District 4. As depicted in the footage, the NYPD released on Sept. 28, the male suspect had a medium complexion, black hair with blonde highlights, and wore glasses.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.