Subway crime hit a record low in October, NYPD says

Subway crime dropped 14% last month compared with October 2024, marking the lowest level for any October on record, according to NYPD crime and transit data released Monday.

There were 154 major crimes reported in the transit system in October, down from 180 in the same month last year, per the latest figures.

Police said the four-month period from July through October was also the safest stretch on the subway in recorded history, excluding the pandemic years when ridership plummeted.

While the figures indicate conditions are improving in the transit system, straphangers have been left rattled after several widely publicized attacks last month, including the fatal beating of Brooklyn resident Nicola Tanzi at the Jay Street-MetroTech station on Oct. 7.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch credited the downward trend to the department’s “precision policing strategy” and a Fall Violence Reduction Plan launched in mid-October that places up to 1,800 uniformed officers on nightly foot patrols in 54 zones across 38 neighborhoods, including subways, public housing, and high-crime precincts.

“This isn’t luck or coincidence — it’s the direct result of the relentless work of the men and women of the NYPD,” Tisch said in a statement.

The drop in subway crime also coincides with an increase in ridership. The transit system surpassed 4.5 million daily riders on two consecutive days last month, setting a new post-pandemic record, according to figures released by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

On Oct. 22, 4.52 million people rode the subway, followed by 4.55 million on Oct. 23, surpassing a previous high recorded during the 2024 holiday season.

Overall crime drops citywide: NYPD

Citywide, overall major crime decreased 6.5% in October compared to the same month a year earlier, marking the third consecutive year of declines in October, according to department statistics. Murders also dropped nearly 49% compared with October 2024, tying a record low first set in 2018, while shooting incidents plunged 47.6%, and the number of shooting victims fell 45.1%.

The NYPD attributed the drop in gun violence in part to stepped-up gang enforcement, noting that officers have carried out 57 gang-related takedowns so far this year and have seized more than 4,625 illegal guns in 2025.

Several other major crime categories saw declines in October, including robbery, felony assault, burglary, and auto theft. Housing crime fell 4.7%, while incidents investigated by the Hate Crime Task Force dropped 22% year over year.

Rape incidents, however, increased 8.6%, from 174 reports in October 2024 to 189 last month.

The NYPD said that the rise is partly linked to a state law change in September 2024 that expanded the legal definition of rape to include various forms of nonconsensual sexual contact.

The department added that sexual assault remains significantly underreported and urged survivors to contact the 24-hour NYPD Special Victims Division hotline at 212-267-RAPE (7273)