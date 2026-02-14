Suspect questioned for deranged Brooklyn subway assaults on women, including shoving one victim onto tracks

Police in Brooklyn have apprehended a suspect who attacked two women at the 53rd Street station on the R line Saturday morning — punching one victim while shoving another onto the tracks.

Law enforcement sources said the rampage occurred just before 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 14 at the 53rd Street station on the R line in Sunset Park.

Sources familiar with the case said the suspect, a 25-year-old man, approached one of the victims, a 51-year-old woman, and punched her in the face.

The perpetrator then turned his attention to the second victim, a 43-year-old woman, and shoved her onto the tracks. Following the attacks, he fled out of the station to the street above.

The 43-year-old woman was able to get off the tracks before a train could arrive, according to reports on the Citizen app.

Officers from the 72nd Precinct and NYPD Transit District 34 responded to the scene. The first victim suffered facial injuries, while the 43-year-old woman sustained pain in her knee and back.

During a search, police apprehended the suspect at a shelter on the 5100 block of 20th Avenue in Brooklyn. He was taken into custody for questioning, with charges against him pending the results of the ongoing investigation.