Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

Pervert exposes himself to 11-year-old girl trapped in Manhattan elevator: Cops

By Posted on
man wearing a black and red hat and multicolored jacket
Suspect who allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl in Manhattan.
NYPD photo

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl on a broken elevator in Manhattan on Wednesday. 

According to law enforcement sources, the despicable act took place inside the Polo Grounds Towers near 155th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem on Jan. 7 at around 8 a.m. when an elevator inside the public housing complex became stuck. It is unclear on what floor the incident occurred.

Police said the man, unknown to the young victim, entered the broken lift and immediately exposed himself without saying a word. He then left the elevator and fled on foot to parts unknown.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct and PSA 6 responded to the incident. 

Meanwhile, police on Wednesday released surveillance photos of the suspect, who remains at large. He was last seen wearing a black and red baseball cap, blue jacket with red and yellow stripes, black sweatpants and multicolored sneakers. 

man wearing multicolored jacket
NYPD photo

So far no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the perpetrators’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Barbara Russo-Lennon

Barbara Russo-Lennon is the transit reporter at amNewYork. She covers news about NYC’s public transportation system, roads, waterways and other topics related to transit in the Big Apple.

Related Articles

More from around NYC