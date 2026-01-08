Suspect who allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl in Manhattan.

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl on a broken elevator in Manhattan on Wednesday.

According to law enforcement sources, the despicable act took place inside the Polo Grounds Towers near 155th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem on Jan. 7 at around 8 a.m. when an elevator inside the public housing complex became stuck. It is unclear on what floor the incident occurred.

Police said the man, unknown to the young victim, entered the broken lift and immediately exposed himself without saying a word. He then left the elevator and fled on foot to parts unknown.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct and PSA 6 responded to the incident.

Meanwhile, police on Wednesday released surveillance photos of the suspect, who remains at large. He was last seen wearing a black and red baseball cap, blue jacket with red and yellow stripes, black sweatpants and multicolored sneakers.

So far no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

