Suspect sought for assaulting man in Manhattan and saying racial slurs to the victim: NYPD

Cops are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man in broad daylight on a Manhattan street corner last weekend.

According to police, at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 4 a 40-year-old man was getting out of his car, which was parked at the corner of West 16th Street and 7th Avenue, when an unidentified man approached him from behind in an unprovoked manner and made racial anti-Asian slurs. The suspect then hit the victim with a closed fist multiple times in the face and choked him.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown. The victim sustained bruises, cuts and pain to the face but refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man with short black hair who is approximately 20 to 30 years old, standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater over a brown shirt with red and yellow drawing in front of it, Khakis oversized sweat pants, black sneakers and a light-colored face mask under his chin.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.