Suspect sought for beating a homeless man with a metal object in Manhattan: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a suspect who beat up a homeless man on a Manhattan street.

Police say that at 1:10 a.m. on May 17, a 69-year-old homeless man was laying down in front of a building on East 33rd Street near 1st Avenue when he was approached by an unknown man. The man proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head, body and arm with a metal object.

The suspect then fled the scene westbound on 33rd Street. The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue for a laceration to the head, bruises and broken arm.

On May 27, the NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.