Suspect sought for shoving man onto Midtown subway tracks in random attack

Cops need the public’s help in finding a deranged man who pushed a man off a platform and onto the tracks at a Midtown subway station weeks ago in a random attack.

Law enforcement sources said the 30-year-old victim managed to avoid being hit by a train and suffered only minor injuries.

Police released on Oct. 10 security camera footage showing the shove that occurred at 5:36 a.m. on Sept. 24 at the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station on the A line.

According to police, the victim waited for a Queens-bound A train on the platform when the suspect approached. The footage shows the assailant quickly pushing the victim off the platform before walking away.

Police said no words were exchanged between the suspect and victim prior to the attack.

Officers from the NYPD Transit Bureau District 1 and EMS responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment of scratches to his right arm, as well as pain to his right leg and rib cage.

The NYPD did not provide a physical description of the suspect.

