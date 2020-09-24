Suspect sought for stabbing man during argument in Manhattan: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man during an argument in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

According to police, at 11:42 p.m. on Sept. 23 the NYPD responded to a call regarding a stabbing in front of 748 10th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers learned that a 42-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen at the location following a verbal dispute with an unknown man.

The suspect fled the scene to parts unknown. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital in stable condition by private means.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a light complexion who was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.