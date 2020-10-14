Suspect spits on man while waking down a Manhattan street: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a suspect who harassed a man on a Manhattan street corner earlier this month.

According to police, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 a 57-year-old man was standing in front of 500 West 42nd Street when an unknown man approached him, spit on his face and made an anti-sexual orientation statement. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was evaluated by EMS but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect taken on West 42nd Street between 11th and 12th avenues shortly after the incident:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.