Suspect stabs man following argument in Manhattan: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who stabbed a man in Manhattan on Tuesday night.

Authorities say that at 11 p.m. on Oct. 6, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man who was assaulted in front of 63 Central Drive. Upon their arrival, a 23-year-old man informed police that he and the victim, also a 23-year-old man, were sitting on a bench when they were approached by an unknown man and woman. The man and the victim got into a verbal dispute that ended with the man pulling out a knife and stabbing the victim several times in the torso and arm.

The suspects fled the scene to parts unknown. The victim was taken to Cornell Hospital in stable condition.

The male is suspect is described as a black man where a red hooded sweatshirt. No further description of the female suspect is available at this time.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.