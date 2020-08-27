Quantcast
NewsPolice & Fire

Suspect wanted for smashing multiple subway car windows throughout New York City

Jacob Kaye
August 27, 2020
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD released photos of the man they suspect to be the serial subway window smasher on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The unidentified man is wanted in connection to 63 incidents of breaking windows on subway cars with a blunt object, according to the NYPD. Police suspect the vandalism began on May 8 and continued until at least Aug. 3, according to the authorities.

Subway car windows have been beaten, bashed and broken on the number 2, 3 and 7 lines, cops said. The criminal mischief has taken place within the confines of at least eight police precincts, including the 1, 9, 10, 17, 33, 45, 109 and 110 Precincts, according to the NYPD.

Photo courtesy of the MTA

 

The window whacker has caused upwards of $300,000 in damages to subway cars throughout the MTA’s system. In an attempt to quell the attacks on trains, the transit agency offered up a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to arrest of the vandal on Monday, Aug. 24.

Each time a window is smashed, the entire train must be taken out of service for repairs, according to the MTA.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story first appeared on our sister publication qns.com.

