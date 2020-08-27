Suspect wanted for smashing multiple subway car windows throughout New York City

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD released photos of the man they suspect to be the serial subway window smasher on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The unidentified man is wanted in connection to 63 incidents of breaking windows on subway cars with a blunt object, according to the NYPD. Police suspect the vandalism began on May 8 and continued until at least Aug. 3, according to the authorities.

Subway car windows have been beaten, bashed and broken on the number 2, 3 and 7 lines, cops said. The criminal mischief has taken place within the confines of at least eight police precincts, including the 1, 9, 10, 17, 33, 45, 109 and 110 Precincts, according to the NYPD.