Suspects sought for assaulting and robbing man at Harlem subway station: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a pair of crooks who beat and robbed a man in Harlem early Wednesday morning.

According to police, at 1:30 a.m. on May 18 a 69-year-old man was walking down the stairs into the 125th Street subway station (A/B/C/D) when he was approached by two unknown men. The suspects proceeded to punch the man in the head multiple times, and then started to kick him after one suspect pushed him to the ground.

The second suspect grabbed the victim’s wallet, which contained $150 in cash and the victim’s ID, amidst the attack, and then the suspects fled the station topside on foot. The victim suffered pain to his body and a swollen right eye, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

