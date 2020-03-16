Teen arrested after 13-year-old driver is pinned under a car in Manhattan: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after a 13-year-old driver died of injuries during a collision in Manhattan.

According to police, at 6:05 p.m. on March 14, officers from the 26th Precinct observed a 2010 Nissan Armada driving westbound on 116th Avenue. As the car approached the intersection at Morningside Avenue, the car, which was operated by 13-year-old Dejuan Wynn, disobeyed a red light and went to turn left on Morningside Avenue.

After completing the turn, the 15-year-old passenger exited the car while it was still moving. The car then hit three parked vehicles and flipped onto its side, causing Wynn to fall out of the vehicle and become pinned underneath it.

EMS rushed to the location and pronounced Wynn dead at the scene. The 15-year-old passenger was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

The 15-year-old, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, was charged with grand larceny of an automobile, criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.