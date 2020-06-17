Teen connected to Tessa Majors’ murder gets 18 months after pleading guilty to robbery

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Family Court case against a 13-year-old boy in the death of 18-year-old Tessa Majors officially concluded earlier this week.

On Dec. 11, 2019, Majors, a freshman at Barnard College, was stabbed during a robbery in Morningside Park. The teen, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, was arrested after he confessed to his involvement in the robbery and murder.

After several weeks, a judge upheld the arrest and determined that the confession was admissible in court. The teen entered a plea for first-degree robbery on June 3 and placed into the custody of the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) for a period of 18 months.

He will serve a minimum of six months in a limited secure facility, after which ACS has the discretion to release the juvenile and monitor his progress in the community. His placement could potentially be extended to his 18th birthday.

“Ms. Majors was a bright, promising, and talented young woman who had just begun to explore life as a college student in New York City when she was tragically and senselessly murdered,” said New York City Corporation Counsel James E. Johnson. “While we have brought this portion of this horrific case to a close, we know that the pain of this loss will endure. As a legal matter, the resolution of the case against this juvenile is appropriate. Outside of the courtroom, we know that no resolution can diminish the loss and grief suffered by the Majors family. There are remaining defendants being prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which provided us with tremendous assistance with this case.”