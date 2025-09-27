Teen shot at Bronx public housing complex; cops seek suspect

Police officers comb the scene of a shooting in the Bronx on Sept. 26, 2025.

Detectives in the Bronx are working to find the suspect who shot a teen at a public housing complex on Friday night.

Police said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot inside the Morrisania Houses at 1285 Washington Ave. at about 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct rushed to the location and found the victim shot in the right hip.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, police sources said Saturday.

EMS rushed the teenager to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Sept. 21, the 42nd Precinct had logged 25 shootings year-to-date, down from 29 reported at the same point in 2024.