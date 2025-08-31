Teen shot in the legs on Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx: NYPD

A teenager was shot in the legs while riding in a car on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx early on Sunday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened on the northbound lanes in Pelham Bay at about 6:51 a.m. on Aug. 31.

Police found the victim, an 18-year-old man, with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. He was brought to Jacobi Hospital for treatment and listed in stable condition, police sources said.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. Police sources said the suspected shooter was believed to be inside a gray sedan, with an unknown make, model or license plate, that was seen fleeing northbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway after the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.