Police are searching for a group of young perps who allegedly beat and stabbed a 17-year-old boy at a busy Brooklyn subway station last week.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident took place inside the Livonia Avenue station, home to the L train in Brownsville, just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Police said three teen boys surrounded the young victim inside the station mezzanine and attempted to pull off his hooded sweatshirt. As the victim resisted, the group took turns punching him, with one suspect even stabbing him in the leg.

Officers from the 75th Precinct and Transit District 33 rushed to the scene but arrived after the trio fled the location in an unknown direction. EMS rushed the bloodied victim to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

An NYPD spokesperson said the suspects did not get away with any of the victim’s property.

Police on Sunday released surveillance photos and video of the suspects. The suspect who stabbed the victim is described as having a light complexion, slender build, brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes.

The other two suspects have light complexions, slender builds and brown eyes. One has short, curly black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes. The other suspect has short, dark, braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red hat, light-colored sweatpants, and white shoes.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident comes on the heels of the fatal slashing of another 17-year-old boy on Jan. 9, in which a verbal dispute near a pizzeria in Woodhaven turned deadly. So far, one suspect in that case is in custody; police are still searching for at least one other suspect involved in the horrific incident.

Anyone with information regarding either the Brooklyn or Queens incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.