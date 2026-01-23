Three teenagers charged for deadly Bronx shooting that claimed 19-year-old man’s life

Three teenagers have been charged with the cold-blooded fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this week.

The three suspects, whose identifications were not released by the NYPD due to their ages, were apprehended on Thursday afternoon following an investigation by the 47th Precinct. Each suspect — two of whom were 15 years of age; the other, 16 years old — faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said the teenage trio shot Turner Jahmir, 19, to death in front of a location at 3685 Secor Ave. in Eastchester just before 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 21. Though the exact motive for the shooting remains unclear, sources familiar with the case said police are investigating possible ties to gang activity.

Officers from the 47th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Turner lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back. The location where Turner was found is about a five-minute walk from his Bivona Street home.

EMS rushed Turner to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is not currently clear why Turner was targeted.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the three teenagers were tracked down following a canvass of video camera footage that placed them near the scene where Turner was shot.

The 47th Precinct had zero reported homicides year-to-date through Jan. 18, according to police data. The precinct, however, has seen four shootings on the young year; at the same point in 2025, there had been only one.