Texas mass shooting suspect has ties to Bronx, sources say; possible terror link investigated

The prime suspect in a Texas mass shooting early on Sunday morning, now being investigated as a possible act of terror, has ties to the Bronx, sources familiar with the case said.

The prime suspect in a Texas mass shooting early on Sunday morning, now being investigated as a possible act of terror, has ties to the Bronx, sources familiar with the case said.

The alleged shooter, identified in published reports as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, was killed in a confrontation with members of the Austin, TX Police Department following the carnage in the heart of the city’s Entertainment District.

Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Alex Doran of the FBI’s San Antonio Office said at a press conference that the case is now being investigated for having a “potential nexus to terrorism.” He declined to provide specific details as to what led federal investigators to that conclusion.

“It’s way too early in the process to determine an exact motivation, but there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate a potential nexus to terrorism,” Doran said.

Sources close to the investigation indicated that Diagne’s last known address is in the Bronx; he is a naturalized citizen and a native of Senegal, according to published reports. He has one prior arrest on his New York record for illegal vending.

Diagne was also known to local law enforcement as having a history of mental health issues, sources said.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Central Standard Time on March 1 near Buford’s Bar on West 6th Street.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said the suspect rolled up to the location inside a large SUV, then rolled down his window and began firing shots at patrons on the bar’s patio and in front of the establishment.

After rattling off numerous shots, Davis reported, the suspect then drove about two blocks west, where he got out and began firing at people walking by.

Austin Police rapidly responded to reports of the shooting, as they are regularly stationed in the Entertainment District on weekends, Davis said.

“As the officers responded, our suspect was coming toward them,” Davis said. The officers then opened fire, killing the gunman.

A pistol and a rifle were recovered from the gunman and from inside his vehicle, the chief noted. A Quran was also found in his possession, sources close to the case said.

With reporting by Richard Esposito