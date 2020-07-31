Thief sneaks into Brooklyn apartment building and takes off with cash from laundry room

Cops are looking for a crook who broke into a Brooklyn apartment building and took off with cash.
According to police, at 12:50 a.m. on July 19, an unknown man entered an apartment building located at 10 Stratford Road. Upon his arrival, the suspect went down to the basement and drilled out the lock on the laundry room cash box.
The suspect then fled the scene with $685 in cash.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.