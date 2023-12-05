Thieves steal victim’s backpack in Manhattan subway station, make unauthorized charges on stolen credit card

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are looking for the three thieves who stole a man’s backpack inside a Manhattan subway station and made multiple unauthorized charges to his credit card last month.

According to the investigation, the burglars approached the victim inside the West 50 Street-Broadway subway station, and grabbed his North Face bookbag at around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, before running off.

After the robbery, the victim noticed that the suspects had made several purchases using his credit card at two locations within a few blocks of the station, cops said.

No one was reported injured in the robbery, and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing, according to the NYPD.

Police said two of the suspects were males, and one was female. They were approximately 15 to 18 years of age.