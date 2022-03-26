Three firefighters injured battling five-alarm blaze at Brooklyn storefronts

Three of New York’s Bravest suffered injuries as they fought a five-alarm blaze that engulfed several Brooklyn storefronts early Saturday morning.

Fire Department sources said the inferno ignited at about 2:30 a.m. on March 26 inside of 1919 Church Ave. in Flatbush.

The first arriving FDNY units encountered heavy fire and smoke emanating from the rear of the building, which housed clothing and discount stores on the first floor and a nail salon above it.

Though smoke-eaters raced in to douse the flames, they were quickly ordered to evacuate early on over safety concerns about a possible collapse.

Close to 200 firefighters, in the end, used seven hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. The three injured firefighters were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The blaze was brought under control about 5:30 a.m. FDNY marshals are now investigating its cause.