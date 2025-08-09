Times Square shooting: Teen in custody after gunfire near Raising Cane’s restaurant wounds three

Manhattan detectives are questioning a person of interest behind a shooting in Times Square on Saturday morning that left three people wounded.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 1:20 a.m. near the Raising Cane’s restaurant at the corner of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue.

Sources familiar with the case said that the person of interest and a female companion entered the restaurant and got into an argument with a group of individuals who had entered the eatery moments earlier after riding CitiBikes to the location.

Moments later, the sources said, the suspect and female companion fled, with a number of other individuals following behind. The perpetrator then pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking three people: A 19-year-old male in the right foot, an 18-year-old woman grazed in the neck, and a 65-year-old man shot in the leg.

Cops said the woman was struck while riding in an Uber vehicle passing through the area. The two male victims were on the sidewalk when they were struck with bullets.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct rushed to the location. EMS brought all three victims to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the suspected shooter, a 17-year-old boy, was apprehended at the scene and brought in for further questioning. Charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.