Triple shooting in Queens kills two and critically injures another: NYPD

BY JACOB KAYE

Two people died and a third was in critical condition following a triple shooting in Jamaica early Monday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Around 2:30 p.m., on Monday, June 1, police received a call about the triple shooting in front of 179-16 137th Ave., cops said. EMS personnel arrived and declared two of the victims dead at the scene.

The third victim was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and a police spokesman said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story that first appeared on qns.com.