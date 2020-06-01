Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Police & FireQueens

Triple shooting in Queens kills two and critically injures another: NYPD

amNewYork
8 seconds ago
Photos by Lloyd Mitchell

BY JACOB KAYE

Two people died and a third was in critical condition following a triple shooting in Jamaica early Monday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Around 2:30 p.m., on Monday, June 1, police received a call about the triple shooting in front of 179-16 137th Ave., cops said. EMS personnel arrived and declared two of the victims dead at the scene.

The third victim was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and a police spokesman said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story that first appeared on qns.com.

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.