Two cops hurt in crash while racing to shooting on a Brooklyn street

Two police officers were injured Thursday night as they were racing to the scene of a shooting in Brooklyn, police say.

The officers from the 83rd Precinct struck a pole Grove Street and Bushwick Avenue in Bushwick just after 11 p.m. as they were racing to the shooting on Cornelia Street and Bushwick Avenue, officials said.

Neither officer was seriously injured in the crash, and both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Other cops responded to the shooting where they found an unidentified man shot in the arm. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he was last reported in stable condition.

There was no description of the assailant and the victim was said to be “uncooperative.” Police sealed off Bushwick Avenue to secure spent shells scattered on the ground.

In an unrelated incident, a 59-year-old pedestrian was struck by a late model Nissan at about 11 p.m. traveling on Eastern Parkway at Utica Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The pedestrian was said to have struck the windshield of the vehicle before landing on the ground.

The pedestrian was rushed by EMS to Brookdale Unversity Medical Center in serious condition.

Police from the 71st Precinct detained the driver of the car, but determined that the pedestrian was crossing “against the signal.” Highway investigators, however, were investigating the crash.

“With every breath the man took, he was looking lifeless. Nurses ran out of McDonald’s and did CPR. I hope he pulls through,” said witness Shannon Turner.