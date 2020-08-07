Two crooks sought for two separate robbery attempts in Brooklyn: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a crook who tried to rob a bank in Brooklyn on Thursday.

According to police, at 4 p.m. on Aug. 6, an unknown man entered Investors Bank, located at 7826 5th Avenue, and approached the teller. The suspect then passed a note demanding money from the drawer.

The bank employee refused and the suspect fled the bank empty-handed northbound on 5th Avenue.

In an unrelated incident, the NYPD is also looking for a woman who robbed a shoe store last month. According to police, at 5:20 p.m. on July 5, an unknown woman entered VIM Sneakers, located at 1162 Flatbush Avenue, and put a pair of sneakers in her bag.

As she left the store, the suspect struck an employee in the arm with a piece of wood.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential