Two crooks wanted for stealing $13K worth of wigs from a Queens art space

Cops are looking for a pair of wigged-out thieves who broke into a shared art workspace in Queens and took off with thousands of dollars worth of hairpieces.

According to police, at 3:40 p.m. on April 22 two unknown women broke into One Eyes Studios, located at 1639 Centre Street, through a secured front door. Once inside, the suspects swiped an unknown amount of cosmetic hair wigs with an estimated value of $13,000.

On April 30, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken from the crime scene:

The suspects are described as two women between the ages of 20 and 30 years old with masks covering their faces. They were both last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.