Two men injured after crashing scooter into a pickup truck in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two men were injured Wednesday afternoon when they collided with a pickup truck making a left turn onto a Brooklyn street, police officials said.

The men, both in their late 50s, were apparently riding on a gas engine Kymco scooter in the same direction as was the 2015 Ford F150 pickup truck at about 2:30 p.m. on Voorhies Avenue when the driver of the truck was making a left turn onto the south bound East 21st Street.

The driver, who asked not to be identified, said the men on the motor scooter, were driving on the left side of the truck, and struck the rear left panel of the vehicle, throwing both riders onto the pavement. Only one of the men was wearing a helmet, police believe.

Police from the 61st Precinct and FDNY firefighters and EMS found the two men complaining of multiple injuries, including broken bones. Police blocked off Voorhies Avenue and East 21st Street from traffic as both injured men were loaded into ambulances and sent to NYU-Langone Brooklyn trauma unit.

“I was making a turn and they just came out of no where on my left side,” said the driver of the pickup truck.

Cops say the scooter had insurance, but did not have plates on it. It was unclear whether the scooter was street legal. No charges were filed against either driver pending further investigation.

Numerous motorcycle and bicycle riders have been struck by vehicles this year as more people have taken to cycles as a cheaper way to get around and to get to places without taking mass transit.