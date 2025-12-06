Two men shot near Brooklyn public housing complex

Plastic cups mark shell casings found at the scene of a shooting in Brooklyn on Dec. 5, 2025 that left two men seriously injured.

Detectives in Brooklyn are on the hunt for the gunman who shot two men on Friday night.

Police said the shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 near the corner of Sutter and Rockaway Avenues, near the Brownsville Houses, in Brownsville.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct and Police Service Area 2 responded to both a 911 call about shots fired and a ShotSpotter activation at the location. ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s network of sensors designed to pick up sounds of possible gunfire and evoke a rapid response.

Upon arriving at the scene, cops found a 20-year-old man shot in the stomach, and a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to both legs. EMS rushed both victims to Brookdale University Hospital, wherre they were listed in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and under investigation. A lone gunman was spotted fleeing the scene in an unknown direction after the shots rang out, police sources said.

A concerned resident lamented Friday’s shooting. Brownsville has seen numerous shootings in recent years, but so far this year, the 73rd Precinct has reported 29 shootings year-to-date through Nov. 30, down 34.1% from the 44 reported at the same point last year.

“This is a never-ending and unfortunate situation that the community can’t tackle alone. We need resources,” the resident said.

As for Friday’s shooting, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police reported.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.