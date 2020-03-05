Two men sought for robbing a 14-year-old boy at knifepoint in Brooklyn: cops

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who robbed a 14-year-old boy at knifepoint in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, a 14-year-old boy met with two unknown men on the fifth floor of 414 Sutter Avenue after communicating on Facebook. After they met, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and demanded the boy’s cellphone.

The crooks took off with victim’s backpack, iPhone, and $200 in cash. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

On March 4, the NYPD released a photo of one of the suspects involved. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.