Two men sought for stealing a pair of shoes in Manhattan robbery

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who stole a pair of shoes from a man in Manhattan.
Authorities say that at 6 p.m. on July 15, a 42-year-old man met up with two unknown men in the vicinity of West 145 Street and Lenox Avenue to sell them a pair of Yeezy sneakers through the Let Go app. The suspects said that they had a firearm and then forcibly took the shoes from the victim.
No weapons were actually displayed and the suspects fled westbound on West 145th Street toward 7th Avenue with the shoes. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.
On July 29, the NYPD released photos and videos of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:
