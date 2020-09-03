Two men sought in connection to deadly Queens shooting last year

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police released photos of two men they believe shot a 23-year-old in Ridgewood a little over a year ago on Thursday.

On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, police arrived to 62-44 60th St., around 10:52 p.m., to find Alexander Pedraja with a gunshot wound to his back, according to the NYPD. Following the shooting, two men were observed on surveillance video, released by the NYPD this week, fleeing the scene in a dark-colored sedan south on 60th Street.

Pedraja, who was across the street from his Ridgewood home when he was shot, was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance footage further shows two men on the stoop of the house Pedraja was shot in front of, moments before the gun fire occurred, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story first appeared on our sister publication qns.com.