Two sought for assaulting man with a bat in the Bronx: NYPD

Cops are looking for two suspects, pictured above, that assaulted a man in the Bronx.

The NYPD is looking for a duo who assaulted a man in the Bronx last month.

According to police, at 10:22 p.m. on May 25, a 57-year-old man was leaving McDonald’s, located at 1745 University Ave., when he was approached by an unknown individual from behind. The suspect proceeded to hit the victim multiple times with a baseball bat throughout his body, causing him to fall to the ground.

Another suspect then started to punch the victim multiple times before both suspects fled the location on foot to parts unknown. The victim was transported by EMS to BronxCare Health System in stable condition.

The bat-wielding suspect is described by police as a man with a light complexion that was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers. The second suspect, also described by police as a man with a light complexion, was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.