Two sought for slashing a man in Brooklyn in broad daylight: cops

Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.

Authorities say that at 9:28 a.m. on July 9, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed in the vicinity of 6th Avenue and 44th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim at the location with injuries.

At this time, the NYPD could not confirm the details or motive behind the attack. The victim was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

The NYPD is looking for two suspects who are connected to the attack. The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and wearing a red shirt and blue shorts. The second suspect, who police say was armed with a razor blade, is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and blue sandals.

The investigation is ongoing.