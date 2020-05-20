Two teens cuffed for robbing a man at gunpoint in Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Manhattan.

Police say that at 9:30 p.m. on May 19, it was reported that a 31-year-old man was at the corner of West Broadway and Franklin Street when he was approached by several individuals. One suspect displayed a firearm and demanded the victim’s AirPods and phone before beginning to push and shove him.

The suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s phone and the other suspects fled the scene. The incident was reported to police, which led to the arrest of two suspects, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old was charged with robbery and the 15-year-old was charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. The suspects’ identities are being withheld due to their age.