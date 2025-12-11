Union Square stabbing victim walked into police precinct carrying the bloody knife he was attacked with

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who stabbed a man in Union Square.

The victim of a stabbing at the Union Square subway station on Wednesday morning walked into the NYPD Transit Bureau 4 stationhouse carrying the suspect’s knife, police sources said Thursday.

This comes as detectives released images of the man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the back just before 10 a.m. on Dec. 10 on board an 8th Avenue-bound L train as it pulled into the Union Square station.

When the 45-year-old man exited the car, cops said, he was approached from behind by a male suspect who stabbed him twice in the back. Police say the pair may have had a verbal dispute on the train just prior to the attack.

The masked perpetrator fled the scene on a southbound L train, police reported.

Meanwhile, the victim walked into Transit District 4 seeking help, and carrying the weapon used to attack him. EMS responded and rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect was seen wearing a black jacket, light colored jeans and white Nike sneakers. He was also pushing a scooter and carrying a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.