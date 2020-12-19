VIDEO: Gunman shoots at two people as he walks by their car in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police released disturbing video on Saturday showing a gunman opening fire on two victims as they sat inside a car in Brooklyn earlier this week.

The assault, which left a 31-year-old woman injured, took place at 4 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the corner of Wyona Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York.

As shown on camera, the gunslinger approached a parked, black Saturn Vue and then pointed his gun — which he kept concealed inside a jacket pocket — at the vehicle.

Moments later, the first shot blasted out of the jacket and shattered the driver’s side windows. The suspect then fired a second shot into the vehicle, then approached the car and fired a third bullet.

He appeared to pull the trigger several more times, but it appeared the gun jammed. The gunman then took off on foot southbound along Wyona Street toward Belmont Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 75th Precinct. The 31-year-old woman, sitting in the passenger’s seat, suffered two gunshot wounds to her left arm, and was treated at Brookdale University Hospital.

A 27-year-old man sitting in the driver’s seat, however, was unharmed, police reported.

Cops described the shooter as an adult man with a dark complexion who wore a white protective face mask, a black jacket with red piping, a black t-shirt, a blue-and-black hooded sweat jacket, black sweatpants and white sneakers while toting an Under Armour black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.