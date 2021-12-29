NYPD release video of suspect in Queens shooting that left off-duty cop injured

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD released a video of a person they believe is connected to a Queens shooting that injured an off-duty NYPD lieutenant earlier this month.

On Dec. 16, the off-duty officer was in the vicinity of Northern Boulevard and 57th Street in Woodside at 3:09 a.m. when he was approached by three suspects in ski masks and displaying firearms. They confronted the officer and it quickly escalated into a shooting.

Both the suspects and officer fired off shots, with the officer being hit multiple times and one suspect being shot as well. Both were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where the suspect was pronounced dead. The officer is recovering from his injuries.

Cristian Cruz, 19, was arrested on Dec. 18 in Long Island City and charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a deadly weapon, and grand larceny. The second suspect remains at large.

On Dec. 29, the NYPD released a video of a person who they believe is involved in the shooting:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.