Violent purse snatcher in Chelsea dragged woman on the street: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the heartless thief who assaulted a 79-year-old woman during a brutal purse snatching in Chelsea on Sunday morning.

Cops said the attack happened at 9:15 a.m. on July 12 in front of an apartment building on West 23rd Street near 8th Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached the senior woman as she walked through the area and grabbed hold of her purse from her shoulder. The woman, however, latched onto the bag and refused to let go.

Police said the suspect began dragging her on the pavement before the victim finally relinquished the purse. He then took off on foot eastbound along West 23rd Street.

Authorities said the victim’s purse contained her asthma pump, hearing aids, cellphone and numerous credit cards.

Officers from the 10th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Lenox Health Greenwich Village for treatment of bruises to her head, hand and buttocks.

On Monday, the NYPD released security camera footage of the thief. He’s described as a bald Hispanic man who wore a blue surgical mask, a white t-shirt, red shorts and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.