Westchester man dies in hospital one week after Queens shooting: NYPD

BY JACOB KAYE

A 25-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in Astoria earlier this month.

On Thursday, April 9, around 2:57 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot outside of the Astoria Houses located at 3-20 27th Ave., according to the NYPD. Police and EMS arrived to find Darrian Ramdial with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, cops say.

Ramdial, who lived in Mount Vernon, was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst. He died on Wednesday, April 15 as a result of the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.