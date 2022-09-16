Woman cuffed for fatally shooting man and injuring another in Harlem last winter

A woman was arrested for her alleged role in a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Harlem this past February.

Police say that at 8:19 a.m. on Feb. 27, officers from the 25th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot at 2289 5th Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found 38-year-old Charles Buckner inside a parked car at the location with a gunshot wound to his head.

Paramedics declared Buckner dead at the scene.

A short time later, a 24-year-old man brought himself to Harlem Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm. Police determined that the two incidents were connected.

On Sept. 15, police arrested 30-year-old Tynika Johnson in connection to the shooting. she was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.