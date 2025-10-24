Woman found dead in Bronx apartment after neighbor reports odor

A view of 115 East Mosholu Parkway North in the Norwood section of the Bronx, where police discovered a 53-year-old woman dead inside her apartment on Oct. 23

Police in the Bronx are investigating the death of a 53-year-old woman found in her Norwood apartment Thursday afternoon after a neighbor requested a wellness check, authorities said.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct responded around 4:39 p.m. to 115 East Mosholu Parkway North, where they discovered the woman unconscious and unresponsive, police said. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police sources said the woman appeared to have visible trauma about her body, though it remains unclear whether the injuries were the result of foul play.

According to sources, a neighbor called the police on Thursday after not seeing the woman for several days and noticing a strong odor coming from the apartment.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, the NYPD said, noting that the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.