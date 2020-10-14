Woman injured in Brooklyn after driver loses control of car and strikes four parked vehicles

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A driver lost control on a Brooklyn avenue Wednesday morning, striking four parked cars before coming to a stop and injuring a woman passenger in the vehicle.

The driver of the car, 65-year-old Elvis Rosa, said his vehicle, a 2007 Infiniti, was hit by a car coming out of a driveway on Avenue N and East 27th Street in Midwood, Brooklyn at about 10:30 a.m., causing him to strike a 2019 Honda, causing his passenger side front tire to fly off, His vehicle continued east on Avenue N, striking a 1988 Toyota, a 2017 Nissan and finally at 2015 Toyota Uber. All the vehicles were unoccupied.

Police from the 70th Precinct blocked Avenue N and the driver’s wife was treated by an ambulance who was nearby when the crash occurred.

Steve Kaner, a long time homeowner on Avenue N, said cars are always speeding on this avenue

“They are always racing here so when the light turns green, they race to try to make it to the next light, but they don’t realize that it will probably be red,” he said. “They should put a speed camera here, there is a school nearby.”

A video provided by a homeowner shows the moment of impact. No charges were filed against the driver pending further investigation.

Rosa claimed he is a sick person and people accused him of speeding. “I don’t speed, someone pulled out on me – I would’ve pulled over.”

A video of part of the crash was obtained by amNewYork Metro: