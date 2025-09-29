Woman violently raped and robbed inside Bronx apartment building: cops

Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for the suspect who brutally raped and robbed a woman early on Sunday morning.

Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for the suspect who brutally raped and robbed a woman early on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, the 36-year-old woman was attacked inside an apartment building near East Gun Hill Road and Putnam Place in Norwood at around 5 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Cops say the suspect followed the victim inside the residence before going on the attack, grabbing the victim by her neck and raping her.

Following the heinous assault, police reported, the perpetrator took her wallet and $250 cash, then fled the scene. Surveillance footage shows the sicko leaving the building’s stairwell while pulling up his pants.

He was last seen running eastbound on Gun Hill Road while wearing black pants, a black jacket, and white sneakers.

The incident was reported to the 52nd Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx in stable condition.

Rapes have surged in the Big Apple, with sexual assaults being up over 20% so far this year, while the Bronx itself is up 32%. The 52nd Precinct has had a 31% increase in rapes, which the NYPD has repeatedly said is a historically underreported crime.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.