Woman stabbed to death outside Bronx bar and lounge: cops

A woman was stabbed to death during a dispute outside of a Bronx bar and lounge on early Sunday morning, police reported.

According to police sources, the deadly incident unfolded outside of the Mama Dora Bar and Lounge located at 28 East Kingsbridge Road at around 4:10 a.m. on Oct. 26.

Cops say a group of individuals got into a heated argument just outside the club when an unidentified man attacked a 35-year-old woman.

Police say the female victim was stabbed multiple times throughout the chest by a man described as standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a yellow jacket.

While he fled, sources said, the victim’s boyfriend rushed her to BronxCare Health Systems before she was subsequently transferred to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police have withheld her identity, pending proper family notification.

The exact motive for the attack remains unclear. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 52nd Precinct had five homicides year-to-date through Oct. 19, down from 11 reported at the same point in 2024. Felony assaults, however, are up 16%, with 753 incidents reported this year.